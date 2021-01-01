ALL IN ONE MANAGEMENT.

Education and technology intertwine through myEDUcare in an extremely well-structured electronic school management system. A friendly, student-focused platform that gives you all the tools you need to analyze and track student performance.
The system is cloud based so it can be accessed from any device with an internet connection. The system is hosted on Amazon Web Services, servers located within the EU.
Request a demo account →
It gives students the opportunity to participate in online classes, to view their grades, also any extracurricular activities they might have and many more.
As a parent, using only your phone, you will have access to all the necessary information about your child’s academic performance.
As a teacher, you will have the option to grade students, assign homework, take attendance in real time and much more.
Students will find it easy and simple to stay organized and up to date with classes and assignments without having to log into several apps.
Parents will get an in-depth view of their child’s performance by checking grades or an overall one by reading the summarized report.
Parents will maintain a strong connection with the school by attending parent’s meetings or requesting special one-to-one appointments.
Students & Parents will have easy access to chat with Teachers. Teachers can also leave quick feedback for students in the form of comments.
Parents will fulfill their financial obligations much easier by being informed of school fees in due time and paying them directly from the platform.
Teachers will be able to request the books they want to work during the educational year. Students will benefit from having access to all the books in the school library.
Teachers will be motivated to excel by having a clear view of all their extracurricular activities for better academic performance.
Any school is as good as its teachers are. Invest into and keep track of your staff’s professional evolution using these special tools.
Managers - stay on top of things with fully digitalized employee personnel files and inventory so you know at any given moment which assets you rely on.
Student Users
Parent Users
Teacher Users
Schools / Countries
doneIB module
doneCPD - Contineous Professional Development
doneGrowth plan
donePeer observation
doneLeadership evaluation
doneHR Module
doneInventory module