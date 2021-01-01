ALL IN ONE MANAGEMENT.

Better education needs better management. Apps for Students, Parents and Teachers.

App Store Google Play

Education and technology intertwine through myEDUcare in an extremely well-structured electronic school management system. A friendly, student-focused platform that gives you all the tools you need to analyze and track student performance.

ACCESS

FROM EVERYWHERE

The system is cloud based so it can be accessed from any device with an internet connection. The system is hosted on Amazon Web Services, servers located within the EU.

Request a demo account →

MYEDUCARE

STUDENT APP

It gives students the opportunity to participate in online classes, to view their grades, also any extracurricular activities they might have and many more.

MYEDUCARE

PARENT APP

As a parent, using only your phone, you will have access to all the necessary information about your child’s academic performance.

MYEDUCARE

TEACHER APP

As a teacher, you will have the option to grade students, assign homework, take attendance in real time and much more.

Timetable & Homework

Students will find it easy and simple to stay organized and up to date with classes and assignments without having to log into several apps.

Grades & Daily Reports

Parents will get an in-depth view of their child’s performance by checking grades or an overall one by reading the summarized report.

Parents Meeting & Appointment

Parents will maintain a strong connection with the school by attending parent’s meetings or requesting special one-to-one appointments.

Messaging & Comments

Students & Parents will have easy access to chat with Teachers. Teachers can also leave quick feedback for students in the form of comments.

Debits & Online Payments

Parents will fulfill their financial obligations much easier by being informed of school fees in due time and paying them directly from the platform.

Textbooks & Library

Teachers will be able to request the books they want to work during the educational year. Students will benefit from having access to all the books in the school library.

Activity & School Trips

Teachers will be motivated to excel by having a clear view of all their extracurricular activities for better academic performance.

CPD & Growth Plan

Any school is as good as its teachers are. Invest into and keep track of your staff’s professional evolution using these special tools.

HR & Inventory


Managers - stay on top of things with fully digitalized employee personnel files and inventory so you know at any given moment which assets you rely on.

Our Customers

Testimonials

8106

Student Users

13898

Parent Users

1263

Teacher Users

25 / 3

Schools / Countries

Our Plans



Standard

Starting from:

€3

Month/student


doneAdmission

doneTimetable

doneAttendance

doneGrades

doneComments

doneHomeworks

doneDaily Reports

doneEmails


Medium

Starting from:

€7

Month/student


doneStandard Package

doneMessaging

doneClubs

doneParents Meetings

doneCounselling

doneDebits

doneOnline Payment


Complete

Starting from:

€9

Month/student


doneMedium Package

donePersonal Information

doneActivity

doneTextbooks

doneAccountancy

doneMedical

doneLibrary

doneSchool Trips

doneGDPR




Add-ons



Academic add on


doneIB module

doneCPD - Contineous Professional Development

doneGrowth plan

donePeer observation

doneLeadership evaluation

Admin add on


doneHR Module

doneInventory module